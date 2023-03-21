Twenty-Five Twenty-One Fame Nam Joo-Hyuk Joins Military Service, Fans Have 'Emotional Damage'

It was in the month of January when Korean actor Nam Joo-Hyuk’s agency Management SOOP announced his plan of completing the mandatory military service. Now, reports confirmed that he enlisted himself in the military on March 20. It is suggested that no special event was held for Nam Joo-Hyuk as he maintained a low-key status during enlistment. A report by Pinkvilla claims that the Twenty-Five Twenty-One fame joined the military police squad. Initially, he is said to receive basic military training for a span of five weeks.

Post this, he will graduate in another close-knit ceremony in the presence of his family members and other recruits, following the military norms. After completing the basic training, Nam Joo-Hyuk will seemingly serve on the SWAT team. It is important to note, that the actor’s management agency has neither confirmed nor denied the reports. On January 31, an insider from Management SOOP confirmed, “It is true that Nam Joo-Hyuk was accepted into the military police force. He will be enlisting in the police squad on March 20,” as per Soompi.

The actor’s fans took to social media to share edits of him and express how much they are going to miss him. One fan wrote, “He will be back in a blink of an eye" while another fan wrote, “Emotional damage 😭😭😭😭 miss my lovely man sooo much" another comment read, “I’m going to miss him hard too the core"

Prior to his enlistment, Nam Joo-Hyuk completed the shooting of his upcoming thriller drama Vigilante. Reportedly, the actor was waiting for his draft notice during the filming process. It was in the month of May last year when Nam Joo Hyuk applied to The Capital Defense Command Military Police Group.

Directed by Choi Jeong Yeol, the actor’s upcoming thriller show revolves around the life of a student at the police academy who loses his mother at the hands of a local gangster. He grows up to become a vigilante to not only kill criminals but also to exact revenge for his mother’s death. The show is based on the webtoon of the same name which is written and illustrated by Kim Gyu Sam. The release date of the k-drama remains unclear but it is suggested that will premiere this year.

Nam Joo Hyuk became a household name after headlining the lead roles in hit k-dramas including Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Start-Up, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo, among others. The actor will resume work in 2025 after his completing his mandatory service.

