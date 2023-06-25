Twinkle Khanna Captures Mom Dimple Kapadia Vibing To The Rap ‘Tere Bina’; Watch Video

Twinkle Khanna on Sunday treated her fans by sharing a fun video capturing her mother’s joyful dance moves. The video showcases veteran actress Dimple Kapadia vibing to the rap song of the new song released ‘Tere Bina,’ and has quickly won the hearts of netizens.

In the heartwarming video, Dimple Kapadia can be seen grooving to the catchy rap beats of ‘Tere Bina.’ Her infectious energy and graceful moves show the timeless charm that has made her an iconic figure in the film industry. Twinkle Khanna captured the precious moment and shared it with her fans on social media. In the video, we can also see her cousin’s brother Karan Kapadia doing rap. The caption reads, “This is all things amazing! @karankapadiaofficial just dropped a new song called Tere Bina which is out now on all platforms and I can safely say it is already my favourite song of year. P.S And I am not quite sure what mom is doing in the background but then her actions fox me on a daily basis :)"

Watch the video here:

The video instantly went viral and garnering attention from fans and followers. Netizens were captivated by Dimple Kapadia’s enthusiasm and praised her. They flooded the comments section with compliments. Gauahar Khan wrote, “I absolutely love your mom . dimple ma’am is the coolest !’. One of the fans wrote, “OMG look at your mom vibing the hell out of that song. It’s a great song btw."