Trends :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
Home » Movies » Twinkle Khanna Jokes About Meghan Markle's Absence From King Charles' Coronation; Watch

Twinkle Khanna Jokes About Meghan Markle's Absence From King Charles' Coronation; Watch

Twinkle Khanna recently reacted to King Charles III coronation in a hilarious video with son Aarav.

Advertisement

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 10:54 IST

Mumbai, India

Twinkle Khanna pokes fun at King Charles III coronation.
Twinkle Khanna pokes fun at King Charles III coronation.

Twinkle Khanna is undoubtedly one of the most loved columnists and star wives in Bollywood. Known for her good sense of humour, she often shares quirky posts and writes witty captions whenever dropping photos and snippets on her Instagram handle. On that note, she recently shared a fun video of herself joining King Charles III’s coronation, without actually attending the ceremony. She in fact, turned into Meghan Markle with a mask.

In the video, she was seen sitting inside a car wearing a mask of Meghan Markle while waving the flag of the United Kingdom. Her son, sat next to her wearing Harry’s mask. A voiceover along with the video said, “Oh look there’s Harry, and in case you were wondering, Meghan is here for the coronation. Woohoo!" At the end of the video, Twinkle lifted her mask to reveal her face.

Advertisement

Many fans found the video hilarious. The video went viral in no time. One of them wrote, “Doing coronation the right way :)" “I am dying laughing!!! You are hilarious!," read another one.

Earlier too, Twinkle has poked fun at the Royal Family. She took a dig at Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’. The memoir has created quite a stir on the internet, as Harry spilled secrets involving his brother Prince William, King Charles and also made revelations about the Royal Family.

Twinkle took to her Instagram Stories and poked fun at the book by calling herself heir and Rinkie the ‘Spare.’ She shared an epic throwback photo from her childhood days to take the dig. Her caption, “From today, I am going to call my sister spare instead of Rinkie," and asked fans to vote. The sisters looked extremely cute in the black and white photo.

RELATED NEWS

Rinke is the younger daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She featured in films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Jhankaar Beats, and Chameli. She has been away from the silver screen for a long time.

Advertisement

Twinkle is currently pursuing her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths University in London. Her husband and actor Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will next be seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 with Pankaj Tripathi. He also has the remake of Soorarai Pottru and Capsule Gill in his kitty.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Aditi GiriAditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusia...Read More

first published: May 07, 2023, 10:54 IST
last updated: May 07, 2023, 10:54 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Malaika Arora Among Guests At Karan Johar's House Party, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Esha Gupta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mouni Roy Add Glam Quotient At Party, Check Out The Stunning Pics