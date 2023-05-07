Twinkle Khanna Jokes About Meghan Markle's Absence From King Charles' Coronation; Watch

Twinkle Khanna is undoubtedly one of the most loved columnists and star wives in Bollywood. Known for her good sense of humour, she often shares quirky posts and writes witty captions whenever dropping photos and snippets on her Instagram handle. On that note, she recently shared a fun video of herself joining King Charles III’s coronation, without actually attending the ceremony. She in fact, turned into Meghan Markle with a mask.

In the video, she was seen sitting inside a car wearing a mask of Meghan Markle while waving the flag of the United Kingdom. Her son, sat next to her wearing Harry’s mask. A voiceover along with the video said, “Oh look there’s Harry, and in case you were wondering, Meghan is here for the coronation. Woohoo!" At the end of the video, Twinkle lifted her mask to reveal her face.

Many fans found the video hilarious. The video went viral in no time. One of them wrote, “Doing coronation the right way :)" “I am dying laughing!!! You are hilarious!," read another one.

Earlier too, Twinkle has poked fun at the Royal Family. She took a dig at Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’. The memoir has created quite a stir on the internet, as Harry spilled secrets involving his brother Prince William, King Charles and also made revelations about the Royal Family.

Twinkle took to her Instagram Stories and poked fun at the book by calling herself heir and Rinkie the ‘Spare.’ She shared an epic throwback photo from her childhood days to take the dig. Her caption, “From today, I am going to call my sister spare instead of Rinkie," and asked fans to vote. The sisters looked extremely cute in the black and white photo.

Rinke is the younger daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. She featured in films like Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Yeh Hai Jalwa, Jhankaar Beats, and Chameli. She has been away from the silver screen for a long time.

Twinkle is currently pursuing her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths University in London. Her husband and actor Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. He will next be seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 with Pankaj Tripathi. He also has the remake of Soorarai Pottru and Capsule Gill in his kitty.

