Twinkle Khanna On Going To University at 48: 'Attending Classes And Questioning My Sanity'

Twinkle Khanna is well known for her sense of humour. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in fiction writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. Today, the former actress took to her social media and shared a video in which she gave a glimpse of her college life along with a note on how she is managing her studies at the age of 48.

The video features her college, friends, and how she is doing all. The post reads, “What’s it like going back to Uni on the cusp of my fiftieth year on this planet?

Well, it’s now been nine months of attending classes and questioning my sanity as I sprint along the last stretch of finishing my Masters. Who knew I would be willing to put myself through submissions, grades, and a thousand mugs of coffee as I try to focus through lectures? Sometimes I think I should have applied for a Masters in strange life choices instead of one in writing! But on the other hand, I would not have all these new experiences and even a uni gang, fabulous women I can count on to pull me through deadlines and make me laugh during lunch breaks. Tight skin, a flat tummy, endless energy—you can either count the things you have lost or see what you can gain. Getting old is a mathematical equation; I would rather consider it a multiplication sum than look at it as a subtraction. Agree? Disagree?"

Advertisement

Watch the video here: