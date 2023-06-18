Twinkle Khanna Posts Pic With A Shirtless Akshay Kumar; Says 'Hoping Children Will Inherit His Genes'

Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have been together for twenty-two years. The duo who tied the knot in a private ceremony on January 17, 2001, is only growing stronger. The ‘it’ couple if Bollywood has two children – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

On Father’s Day today, Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share a picture with hubby dearest Akshay Kumar and hailed him for being a good father and his amazing genes that she wishes for her children to inherit. She wrote, “Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father’s Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself."

Akshay was quick to comment. “Love you for this Tina ♥️ Since you have assigned me the genetic department for looks, I trust you with the intellect in our kids. Make them read loads of books," he wrote and dropped a smiley.