One of the most vocal celebs online, Twinkle Khanna enjoys a sizable fan following across her social media platforms. Her witty posts often tickle the fancy of fans as she regularly shares glimpses from personal life - whether she is at home or on a vacation in some distant land. The former actor and author, who goes by the pseudonym ‘Mrs FunnyBones’, shared another reel showcasing beautiful flowers sent by her son Aarav to mark Mother’s Day that was celebrated on March 19 in the UK.

On Monday, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle to share the clip in which she can be seen smiling in front of the mirror with different vases of flowers lined up beautifully on the table. The actress was dressed up in a brown T-shirt and black pants and the montage captured the different kinds of flowers that were sent to Twinkle Khanna from son Aarav.

She penned the caption, “Yesterday was all about flowers from my older one. Though I do believe that flowers on Mother’s Day should come with a note that says, ‘Thank you for making it through my teenage years and I apologise for the white hair, frown lines and frayed neurons I have left behind’. What message would you write to your mom with your flowers?"

Many fans of Twinkle Khanna bombarded the comment section with endearing compliments. One of them wrote, “Such beautiful flowers they are! Thank you Mom for passing on all the strength. And you will always be the Queen(with red heart emoji)". Another one commented, “So beautiful! You are fortunate!" Someone else said, “Wow so cute and colourful flowers!" A fan stated, “Flowers and plants are our life so plant them to make nature blossom!"

Twinkle married actor Akshay Kumar in 2011. After admitting that she was terrible at acting and is now happy being an author and columnist, apart from being mother to her kids. She is currently pursuing her Masters in Fiction Writing at Goldsmiths University in London.

