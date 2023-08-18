Twinkle Khanna Takes A Walk Down Memory Lane; Reminisces About The Purpose Of ‘High Heels’ In New Post

Time and again, Twinkle Khanna has shared thoughtful notes and captions on her social media handle which get the netizens to ponder about and reflect upon. Having said that, she recently took a trip down the memory lane and shared a photo of herself donning high heels. In the caption, the actress asked if high heels were actually supposed to denote power.

Her note read, “High heels are a pain in the posterior and I am still trying to understand how we got conned into putting ourselves regularly through this torturous routine. Heels are empowering only if you mistake altitude for attitude."

She added, “And if heels were truly powerful, then wouldn’t men be wearing them as well? Jeff Bezos on the cover of Time magazine in Jimmy Choo peep toes. Elon Musk driving his Tesla in Versace stilettos. Putin posing bare-chested with a hunting gun and Manolo spike heels. Which side are you on? Heels or flats?"

After appearing in films like Baadshah, Joru Ka Ghulam, Mela, and International Khiladi, Twinkle retired from acting in 2001. She tied the knot with Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001, and they have a son – Aarav and a daughter – Nitara. She is currently pursuing Masters in Fiction Writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. Dimple, on the other hand, was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan.

Earlier, last month, the actress took to her social media and shared a video in which she gave a glimpse of her college life along with a note on how she is managing her studies at the age of 48.