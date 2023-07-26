Twinkle Khanna Takes A Walk Down Memory Lane With Dimple Kapadia; Says ‘I Am Still Her Bodyguard’

Twinkle Khanna recently shared a bundle of throwback pictures with her mommy and actress Dimple Kapadia. Sharing the pictures, she also penned a thoughtful note that read, “All I need is a little suit and I could easily pass off as her bouncer. Forty years later, I am still her bodyguard. i got the suit and I have also learned to disguise the aggressiveness behind a smile. What role do you play in your mother’s life?"

Have a look at the photos:

Twinkle shares a close bond with Dimple. Back in 2020, in one of her columns in Times Of India, the actress opened up about her equation with her mother. She jokingly shared how life with her mommy can sometimes be too much to handle. “I clearly recall more than one occasion when I almost had to sit on my hands so that I would not end up strangling my mother. Like the time, she said my newly done highlights looked like someone had spat paan on my head. She said it as a joke but her criticism, even light-hearted, would sting."