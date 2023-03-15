Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making a lot of headlines as the fans have seen Sai aka Ayesha Singh’s new love interest Harshad Arora enter the programme. Harshad will play a new doctor, who will assist Sai, who will play Satya. Fans have been eager to watch their chemistry and see if it will change the storyline ever since the news broke.

Many Sai Joshi fans are hoping that Harshad’s new character Satya will allow Sai to breathe for a while in the show, as she has been going through a lot of turmoil. Netizens tweeted pictures and videos of Satya’s appearance on the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin writing that it will be a blessing for Sai because she desperately needs to be happy.

One of the fans wrote, “I’m already loving them so much!! Couldn’t stop me from making an edit for them"

Another tweeted, “Then Whom are they gonna kill I’m already dead these two stole my heart in their first appearance itself. They will kill me in future. I am all ready to ship them they both gonna set up screen."

One more user Tweeted, “Finally finally finally I don’t have to tolerate those two toxic people on-screen Yes vanku bring it on!".

In the upcoming episode, Pakhi will be seen insecure about Sai again, and she will write “guest room" on the door of Sai’s room and call it out loudly in front of Bhavani in the hopes that there will be no confusion. Later, Bhavani says there will be no such thing because she read Sai’s horoscope and it revealed that something new will appear in Sai’s life. Furthermore, we see Harshad aka Satya enter the show in the promo, which alludes to a new change in Sai’s life.

Harshad Arora is best known for his show Beintehaa, in which he co-starred with Amrita Rao’s sister Preetika Rao. He was last seen in Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani.

