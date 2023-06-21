TXT and Jonas Brothers Confirm Collaborating on New Song 'Do It Like That', Drop First Look

It is officially happening, TXT and Jonas Brothers are collaborating. The American pop group and the K-pop group confirmed the news of the collaboration on Wednesday, June 21, with posts on Instagram. Nick Jonas of the Jonas Brothers shared a selfie with the members of Jonas Brothers and TXT along with the title of the song. The groups revealed that their new song will be titled Do It Like That.

The post also revealed that the song, Do It Like That, will be dropping on July 7. Several fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement. “OMG I CAN DIE HAPPILY NOW MY CHILDHOOD IDOLS AND KPOP TOGETHER ARE U KIDDING ME ?????" a fan wrote.

“Whaaaat is happening?? K-Pop and JoBros coming together?? I feel like I’m in an alternate universe and I am not mad," a second fan wrote. “Nostalgic Idols plus K-pop Idols…. this is gonna be funnn!!" a third user wrote. “I am gonna cry!!!!! can’t wait," a fourth user wrote. “SONG OF THE SUMMER YUP," a fifth user wrote.

Jonas Brothers went on to share a hilarious TikTok video with the TXT members as well.