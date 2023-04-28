U-Turn Review: Alaya F And Manu Rishi Chadha Shoulder This Lukewarm Thriller Well

Alaya F, Priyanshu Painyuli, Aashim Gulati, and Manu Rishi Chadha star in the newly released film U-Tuen. The film, touted as a thriller, is a perfect example of a story that had potential but fails to keep momentum due to glaring plot holes, pulpy treatment, and severely illogical outcomes. While it’s not completely good or bad, it certainly isn’t something that you might not have witnessed before. Having said that, Zee5’s U-Turn still manages to hold merit in several technical departments and equally in terms of performance.

U-Turn revolves around Radhika (played by Alaya F), a journalism intern working closely on a story about an odious flyover in Chandigarh that has been a scene of numerous accidents inadvertently caused by motorists when they remove the divider slab to take U-Turns as and when they want to. But things get eerie when those motorists end up dead later under mysterious circumstances. One such instance leads the police to suspect Alaya F as the culprit. Amid the string of unusual deaths, Arjun (played by Priyanshu Painyuli) starts unearthing the arcanum only to discover that the case is far more complex than what he perceived. U-Turn weaves its web around these events, questioning if Radhika is guilty or if there is something spooky and supernatural lurking around seeking revenge. The film tries to untangle those knots.

U-Turn fails to meet the mark for a number of reasons, one of which is the unoriginal treatment. Arif Khan acts as a bridge between two genres horror and thriller but the bridge comes across as tattered with inconsistency, p(l)otholes and the lack of ‘edge-of-the-seat’ quotient that one would normally expect from a flick like this. For its horror track, the maker has used all the tropes that have become predictable and overdrawn. Right from a creepy kid running around in the corridors humming a ghostly lullaby to doors opening up with the creaking sound. Even the jump scares feel banal and inconspicuously placed between thunderstorms and downpours.

The story manages to momentarily pick your brain but only up till the big revelation after which things nosedive and you’re left with an inadequate climax and frazzled brain.

Although U-Turn is not perfect, it does redeem itself with some brilliantly filmed segments. For example, a scene where Radhika is trapped in her nightmare on the ominous flyover perfectly captures the dread and horror of her character in its true essence. More scenes like that could have given U-Turn that edge. The cinematography and the background score complement each other and there are some beautiful night shots that add flavour to the film.

Additionally, there is a romantic sub-plot between Alaya F’s character and Aashim Gulati’s character but it largely remains unexplored. It does add a puzzle piece to the mystery but beyond that, that miscellaneous track only serves as a relief quotient between intense sequences. The first half of the film is comparatively more profound than the second. What really sticks with you after the revelation is the emotional and evocative scene about loss and revenge. The heart-wrenching scene can move you and compel you to mull over the moral fabric of right and wrong.

Alaya F has shown a different side of her acting, something different from her previous roles in Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat and Freddy. Hence, it gives another sneak peek into the wide spectrum of roles she could essay in future projects. Manu Rishi Chadha is incredible as always. There is a lot that he brings to the table with his wistfulness toward his characters. That commitment makes him a master of his craft. Priyanshu Painyuli in the role of a clever cop is another highlight that brings forth gravity to his role. Aashim Gulati couldn’t get the apt space to present himself but acted his part with ease. Rajesh Sharma deserves praise for his performance as well.

In the end, U-Turn delivers horror and thrill but in parts. It has a distinctive style of narration that might interest you as a viewer but the dearth of novelty in its treatment might leave you unfulfilled and dissatisfied. Having said that, Arif Khan has put the best forward and it is evident through all the good parts of the story that he has portrayed. The acting front and the cinematography are the film’s strongest suits and if you like your horror movies to have that added layer of mystery then U-Turn might just be the film for you this weekend.

