Udaan Reunion: Ronit Roy, Rajat Barmecha's Delightful Encounter After 13 Years Is Pure Nostalgia

Ronit Roy’s film Udaan marked its 13th anniversary on July 16. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film revolved around the story of a boy named Rohan Singh, portrayed by Rajat Barmecha and his father, Bhairav Singh, portrayed by Ronit Roy. The climax of the movie shows Rohan escaping from his father Bhairav Singh, creating a surprising moment.

To celebrate the anniversary of the film, both actors shared a delightful video on their Instagram, recreating the memorable Rohan-Bhairav encounter, bringing back cherished memories for fans of the film. “Rohan meets Bhairav Singh in 2023! WAIT FOR THE END," reads the caption of the video.

In the post shared on Instagram, Ronit’s character Bhairav accidentally meets Rajat’s character Rohan while he is running. Bhairav questions why Rajat has grown a beard, to which he playfully replies that girls find it attractive. Rajat then asks Bhairav about his missing moustache, to which he pushes Rajat away. The video becomes heartwarming as Ronit rides a bicycle with Rajat sitting behind, recreating a special scene from the film. The video also displays a throwback video from the film.

Watch the video here:

Ronit Roy commented on the video, thanking Rajat for the initiative. He said, “Love it! Thanks for taking the initiative to do this and making it possible."

Udaan fans loved the concept and commented on the video. An individual said, “Movie Udaan is a complete masterpiece. I still love it. I wish Bollywood made more such movies, instead of usual idiotic rom-com with overhyped mainstream actors & shitty storyline."