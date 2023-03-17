Tamil-crime thriller Kannai Nambathey, written and directed by Mu. Maran starring Udhayanidhi Stalin and Aathmika in lead roles hit the theatres on Friday. The film received a mixed response from the audience and critics. The most popular crime thrillers are built on the concept of an ordinary man getting trapped in an extraordinary situation. The movie deals with a similar situation, where the protagonist is forced to hide a crime that he’s in no way related to.

Udhayanidhi as Arun, who works in a private company, becomes roommates with Prasanna (Somu). Arun stumbles upon a woman (Bhumika Chawla) who appears a bit tense. She requests Arun to drop her at her place, as she finds it difficult to drive her car. Arun does the same and drops her. The very next day, he found the woman he met last night was dead and her body had been kept inside the same car. This situation makes Arun’s life complicated, as he tried to make sense of things. He seeks help from his friend Somu. Will he be able to get out of this mess or end up exposing something big? That’s the story of the film.

Although the film takes some time to establish the initial setup, it does manage to keep the audience hooked post the very first conflict. The writer brings in many such incidents in the first half that set up perfectly for an engrossing mystery thriller, but the second half of the film could have been better.

Flashback scenes are not up to the mark. However, the leading actors including Udhayanidhi, Prasanna and Bhumika have delivered performances that are apt for a crime thriller. Bhumika Chawla’s character is a suspense element in the movie and she’s also given her best

The cinematography and music are quite impressive. The technical aspects of the film and the background score, elevate certain emotions. However, with a better story and tighter writing in the second half, the film might have created a greater impact on the viewers.

