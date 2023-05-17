Udla Duo Indrans, Dhyan Sreenivasan Perform Puja For Their Next Venture

The fans of actors Indrans and Dhyan Sreenivasan have another reason to cheer as the hit duo is all set to surprise the audience with a new story. This new film will be directed by Akash Narayan. The team performed the puja and other ceremonies at Anchumana Devi Temple, Edappally, Ernakulam. The actors and the director were seen lighting the lamps and completing other rituals.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by Suresh Krishna under the banner of Yaan Studios. The movie also stars Azees Nedumangad, Siju Sunny, and Sarath Sabha in key roles.

The screenplay and dialogues have been written by Nithin Anirudhan, while Janeesh Jayanandan has handled the cinematography. Kiran Das will handle the edits.

Previously, Indrans and Dhyan Sreenivasanon worked on Udal, which was released in theatres on May 20 last year. This film received a positive response from the audience and it garnered such appreciation that some even called it “The Sleeper Hit of the Year".

Udal is written and directed by Ratheesh Reghunanadan and also starred Durga Krishna and Jude Anthony Joseph in important roles. With the success of the film, the makers are also planning to remake the movie in Bollywood.