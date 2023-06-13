Unfreedom To Garbage, Films Banned In Theatres But Available On OTT Platforms

There are many films which end up locking horns with the Censor Board of Film Certification due to various reasons like themes of religion, taboo or bold scenes. These films resulted in getting banned from the theatres. But, due to the rise of OTT platforms, these movies have found their way back to their audience again. Here are a few movies that are available on streaming platforms that were banned in theatres because of their bold scenes.

Unfreedom

Advertisement

Unfreedom (2014) was one of the movies that got caught in controversy for its bold scenes. The movie explored the relationship of a lesbian couple and was given a terrorism angle to the plot, but got banned in the theatres. It is available on Netflix. The movie is directed by Raj Amit Kumar and features Adil Hussain, Preeti Gupta, Bhavani Lee and Victor Banerjee in key roles.

Paanch

Featuring Kay Kay Menon, Aditya Srivastav, Vijay Maurya and Joy Fernandes in important roles, the 2003 film Paanch was the first feature film directed by the ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. Paanch was banned in the cinemas. The movie is loosely inspired and based on the Joshi Abhyankar serial murder case in Pune between 1976 and 1977. It is available on Mubi.

Loev

This 2015 drama is directed by Sudhanshu Garia. The movie stars Dhruv Ganesh and Shiv Pandit who take a trip to the Western Ghats over a weekend which ends up being an emotional and romantic roller-coaster for them both as it explores their sexual relationship. The gay couple’s love story did not make it to the theatres and is available on Netflix.