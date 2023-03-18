Kannada superstars are well known for always delivering gripping performances on silver screens. Today, we will tell you the untold story of two famous Kannada actors Anant Nag and Vishnuvardhan. The two actors were good friends but it took almost 18 years for them to act in a film together.

Vishnuvardhan entered the Kannada film industry in 1971 with the film Vamsha Vriksha. In 1972, he attained recognition after starring in Naagarahaavu. He was popularly known as the Angry Young Man of Kannada cinema.

Vishnuvardhan kept winning everyone’s hearts with his wonderful roles. Within a year, Anant Nag also entered the Kannada industry. He was introduced in Kannada cinema through Sankalpa released in 1973. Through this film, Anant Nag made a huge fan following and won hearts with his super acting.

These superstars who made their appearances in Kannada cinema at the same time couldn’t share the same screen. Vishnuvardhan and Anant Nag had a good friendship. But it took almost 18 years for them to act in a film together. Kannada film director HR Bhargava made it possible, by bringing the actors together in the movie Mathe Haditu Kogile which was released in 1990.

The film was a romantic drama where Vishnuvardhan and Anant Nag co-starred for the first time. Vishnuvardhan played the role of Anand Anno (as stage singer) and Anant Nag played the role of Prasanna Kumar (as NRI).

After this blockbuster film, the two actors did not make a movie together for a long time again. It took 3 years for Vishnuvardhan and Anant Nag to share the screen again in the film Nishkarsha, an action-thriller released in 1993. It was Sunil Kumar Desai who brought them together.

