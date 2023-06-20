Upasana Kamineni On Pregnancy: 'It's Been An Overwhelming Experience, Thankful And Grateful | Exclusive

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Kondela have welcomed a baby girl. The couple welcomed the baby on June 20, in Hyderabad. The news comes just a few hours after a video of Ram and his wife from the hospital had surfaced online, hinting that the couple could be welcoming their baby any moment. Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first baby after being married for 11 years

The news of Ram and Upasana’s baby was shared by Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, where Upasana is admitted. Sharing a medical bulletin, the hospital said, “Ms Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Mr Ram Charan had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills - Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well."

During an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, three months back, Upasana had opened up about the experience of expecting their first child. “Expecting our first child has been an overwhelming experience for us. The world has been very kind. I’m thankful and grateful," she had said. Busting some of the myths around women’s health, Upasana had said, “People shouldn’t think that pregnant women aren’ productive. Though they have six months of maternity, they can be hands-on even at work. Many of my aunts and even my mom have worked till the last day of pregnancy. I’, not saying everyone needs to that do that because