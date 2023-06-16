Upasana Konidela On How She And Ram Charan Are Planning To Welcome Their Child

The couple’s friends and family hosted a surprise baby shower for the couple in Hyderabad which was attended by Ram Charan’s cousin and actor Allu Arjun, tennis star Sania Mirza and singer Kanika Kapoor. Allu Arjun shared some words of affection for Upasana on Instagram along with a picture from the baby shower, “Upsi RC life. Soo happy for my sweetest, Upsi."

Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are expecting their first child together. The Telugu media is abuzz with information on the due date of the delivery, which could be soon now. According to some media reports, Upasana may deliver the child between June 17 and June 22, but there has been no such statement from the Konidela family regarding this. The couple has been married for ten years and their families are looking forward to the occasion.

Upasana Konidela who is the Vice Chairperson of CSR at Apollo Hospitals said a few words on her pregnancy. She said that she was happy about choosing her own time to have a child and not give in to societal pressure. She also said that this was the best time to have a child as both she and her husband Ram Charan are financially secure .The couple is planning to move to Ram Charans’s parents’ house before the birth of their child. Upasana talked about this decision with The Times of India. According to her, they were themselves brought up in an environment where grandparents played an important role in the upbringing of their child and they want the same for their child. Further, she mentioned how much of a supportive and caring partner Ram Charan is, “He calmly sits me down and says, ‘Okay, let’s figure it out’. I am sure Ram will take an active part in parenting."

Currently, the RRR star is working on a film called Game Changer directed by Shankar.