Urfi Javed Admits Trolling Impacts Her, Asks 'Kya Main Itni Buri Hoon?'

Urfi Javed is known for her weird sartorial choices. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT diva steps out, she makes headlines for her out of the box outfits. The TV actress is often seen getting clicked by paparazzi in her ‘hatke’ outfits and she never fails to impress her fans with her experimental clothing. In addition, Urfi is also a sensational social media star and her posts often end up creating headlines. But prior to becoming an internet star, Urfi had to deal with conservative father.

Urfi recalled some of her childhood memories at the Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast. She got candid about being a confused soul as she

was ‘underconfident, weird, and had no friends’. Urfi also talked about the negative impact of trolling, “Maybe what they say is right- maybe I am not good enough to be a woman, maybe I am a stain on society, maybe I am a bad example for the younger generation. In the language of trolls, as they say it, maybe I am a s**t. I can’t quit and even if I do, what’s happened is always there on the internet. Kya mai itni buri hoon? (Am I so bad?) Maybe no one will accept me, no family will accept me," " she revealed.

The social media sensation also recollected some titbits about her father who was physically abusive to an extent that she would fall unconscious. Urfi stated, “I was not close to my father at all. If one of the parents gets angry and that anger is being taken out on me, that is a different thing."

She explained, “Aap maar ke samjhaoge kisi bacche ko ki wo behosh ho jaaye, toh phir kya hi samjh aayega baache ko. Aap palat ke to kuch bol nahi sakte ho to wo gussa badhta jata hai and then at one point you are like- ‘Ho gaya yaar’. Jab baccha bada ho jata hai and aap uspe haath uthate ho to wo bahut negatively affect karta hai. (If you will beat your child black and blue and they faint only so that they understand you, then what will they even understand? You can’t retaliate, so that anger keeps building inside and after one point, you say-‘Enough’. When a child grows up and you hit them, it affects them deeply and leaves a negative impact)."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.