Urfi Javed BASHES Vivek Agnihotri, Taunts 'Aapko Fashion Ki Kaafi Samajh Hai'; Here's Why

Urfi Javed never hesitates from expression her opinions on social media. Recently, she took to twitter to bash filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. Urfi slammed The Kashmir Films director for criticising ‘costume slaves’ and took a dig at him saying he has great fashion sense.

“Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai? Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye this! (I want to know from which fashion college did you graduate from? it looks like you have a lot of knowledge about fashion, you should have directed the fashion movie)," Urfi wrote.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Vivek Ahgnihotri recently shared a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the Cannes Film Festival 2023 in which a man was seen helping her with her dress. “Have you guys heard of a term called ‘costume Slaves’? They are mostly girls (a suited man in this case). You can see them now in India too with almost every female celeb. Why are we becoming so stupid and oppressive just for such uncomfortable fashion?" Agnihotri wrote.

However, the filmmaker later clarified that his comment has nothing to do with the Bollywood diva. “My comment has nothing to do with ARB. It’s only about the weird concept of ‘costume slavery’. And ARB is not responsible for it. She is just a model/fashion ambassador," he added.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri is currently working on his next directorial titled, The Vaccine War. He also has Delhi Files in his pipeline. On the other hand, Urfi Javed most recently appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.