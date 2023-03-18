Urfi Javed's Bold Saree Look Makes Netizens Sing 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'; Watch

On Friday night, Urfi Javed was papped at a glamourous store launch party, hosted by celebrity designers Shantanu and Nikhil, in Mumbai. And guess what? The internet sensation did it again. Leaving the tinsel town stunned, Urfi was successful in bringing her dazzle onto the red carpet. Marking her sizzling presence amidst the wave of celebrities, the Bigg Boss OTT fame expectedly grabbed all the eyeballs with her oh-so-revealing outfit.

Urfi stole the spotlight in a bare-it-all statement saree and an embellished blouse. Her harness-style blouse added the required shimmer and gleam to her look as it was decorated with an animal print strap over the waist, floral ornaments, and chain embellishments. The chiffon saree also featured a front thigh-high slit. The TV actress paired her look with a strappy high heel, and sheer black Opera gloves. Of course, Urfi didn’t forget to add drama, as she accessorised her look with a matching mang tika. Giving it all a final touch she carried bold eye makeup and a sleek braided hairdo with a dewy base and pink glossy lips. Watch the video here:

However, soon after the video was shared online, several social media users reacted it. While some appreciated actress’ bold looks, others trolled her. Interestingly, a number of users also expressed their desire to marry Urfi. “Urfi main tumse shaadi karna chahta hun," one of the users shared. “Urfi tum mujhse shaadi kar lo main tumare kapde de dunga," another comment read.

Apart from Urfi Javed, the bash was also attended by several prominent names from Bollywood including Kriti Sanon, Babil Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Mandira Bedi, Tripti Dimri, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha among others. While Irrfan Khan’s Babil Khan attended the event in a sleek three-piece traditional ensemble, Kriti Sanon was seen donning a plunging V-neckline gown with backless detailing and sheer sequinned draped sleeves.

Talking about Urfi Javed, she has appeared on several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.

