Urfi Javed Defends Fillers, Plastic Surgery, Says ‘Do It Instead of Hating Yourself’; Fans React

Urfi Javed recently opened up about her journey with self-love and also revealed that she’s been getting lip surgeries done since she was 18. The actress shared several photos of herself and penned a long note normalising about getting fillers and surgeries done from the right clinics and doctors.

The model wrote, “Sharing with you all my lip filler journey. I’ve been getting lip fillers from the age of 18, I didn’t have that much money back then but I always felt my lips were too thin and I wanted bigger fuller lips. I went to dermat deni we’re ready to do it for less and these were the results at times!"

She added, “I had to get them dissolved and mind it it’s the most painful thing ever !! I’m not telling people to not get them but In fact what I’m trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox. I still very much have lip fillers just that I know what suits my face and I know now less is more."

Advertisement

Have a look at the post:

On a closing note she added, “Encouraging everyone to throughly research before going to any doctor . I actually revvokend fillers to everyone, if you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it’s just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only."

As soon as she shared the post, netizens had mixed reactions. However, one of her fans applauded her honesty. “Thank you for being honest and real. And for people saying accept yourself for who you are… It’s her body and if she likes it so be it. She doesn’t recommend fillers or surgery to anyone. She’s saying if they want to go for it, choose a good doctor. Natural is the best yes but if it doesn’t make you happy then why not," the comment read.