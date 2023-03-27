Urfi Javed has taken the internet by storm with her latest red carpet appearance. The actress, who rose to prominence after participating in Bigg Boss OTT, ditched bra and went completely backless as she wore the most daring outfit of the night at an event on Sunday.

Urfi Javed donned a barely-there purple top inspired by skeleton rib cage. She teamed it with a beige pants and tied her hair back in a high bun. The actress looked super hot and carried her bold outfit with utmost confidence on the red carpet.

Last week, Urfi Javed shocked everyone as she posted a cryptic picture hinting that she might have asked someone out and ‘he’ agreed. The picture that she dropped was that of a big card with ‘He Said Yes’ written on it in gold letters. Not only that, she followed it up with another picture of a card with ‘Woohoo! We Did It!’ imprinted on it. While the meaning behind her post was not clear, she definitely caught the attention of the netizens as they flooded her post with mixed reactions.

Reacting to her post, one of the users wrote, “Many Many Congratulations!!" Another one tweeted, “Noooooo… it should’ve been me." Someone else asked, “Who is that super lucky chap?" A netizen stated, “Why you had to make our relationship public?"

Just a few days back, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she covered her modesty with a top made up of Kiwis woven together. The actress paired it with black trousers and left everyone completely stunned.

On the work front, Urfi Javed has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but she rejected the show.

