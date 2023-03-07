The nation is all set to ring in the festival of colors - Holi - which is celebrated with pomp and grandeur in the country. Several Bollywood stars have taken to social media to send greetings on the auspicious occasion. Now, internet sensation Urfi Javed has finally come up with her Holi post - along with her eccentric outfit.

Urfi took to Instagram and posted a clip of her donning a white bralette, that featured a cutout in the front. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is seen donning matching gloves, but what caught our attention are Urfi’s shorts and an accentuated skirt. Urfi wore a min shorts which had a thread attached to it along with a fabric attached to it covering her knees, and one-half of her lower leg. She added a pair of red heels with the outfit, as she played with colours flying in the air.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Happy Holi guys."

Advertisement

Soon after the video was shared, the TV actress received reactions from social media users, with netizens trolling her for her choice of outfit. One of the comments read, “Bandage krva liya shayad pura body pe ," another comment reads, “He bhagwan," A third social media user added, “Chalogi kese?."

This is not the first time that Urfi is getting trolled for her choice of outfit. The actress is often snapped in her bold outfits when a section of the audience express their disappointment with her. In a recent interview, Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’.

“Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi. I don’t even have anything [gesturing at chest] and I’m so controversial. If I had big boobs and a big ass imagine where I would be. I haven’t shown my nipples. I haven’t shown my vagina. What are you so upset about? I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do," she told The Dirty Magazine.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her participation in the show so far.

Read all the Latest Movies News here