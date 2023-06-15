Oh No! Urfi Javed Falls Down, Struggles To Stand While Taking Photo With Fan, Video Goes Viral

Urfi Javed fell down and twisted her ankle when she was taking a selfie with a fan earlier in the evening. The actress and model was spotted out and about on Thursday evening when a few fans approached her for a selfie. Urfi oblidged and took a step closer to the fan to take a picture but lost balance and fell on the ground.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Urfi was seen struggling to get up and needed assistance to stand up. Urfi might have fallen down due to her massive pair of heels. The actress was seen wearing a big pair of black heels underneath a pair of oversized pants that she styled with a crop top. The video revealed that Urfi twisted her ankle.

Despite the fall, Urfi appeared to pull herself together and even pose for a photo with the fan. Fans launded Urfi for not letting the fall impact her spirits. “She fells, but her confidence remains unaffected!" a fan wrote. “Bas aisa hi confidence chahiye zindagi me," added another. “Her smile n Confidence just fabulous ❤ ur just amazing," a third fan said. “Man it must be so painful… hope she’s not seriously injured," a concerned fan asked.