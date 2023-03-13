Urfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Latest Unique Headgear, Netizens Ask 'Is This Fashion?'

Urfi Javed is known as a DIY expert for a reason. The Bigg Boss OTT fame never fails to impress all with her sartorial choices. On Monday too, Urfi was snapped by the paparazzi but what caught everyone’s attention was her unique headgear. She sported a white outfit and added a long blue headgear to her look.

However, looks like netizens are not really happy with Urfi’s creativity. Several social media users took to the comment section of the video and trolled the actress. “Ye akeli hi Met Gala - Met Gala khelti rehti hai," one of the comments read. “How can someone call this a fashion," another user wrote. Another user asked, “Ye kis planet ka fashion hai?" Watch the video here:

This is not the first time that Urfi is getting trolled for her choice of outfit. The actress is often snapped in her bold outfits when a section of the audience express their disappointment with her. In a recent interview, Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’.

“Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi. I don’t even have anything [gesturing at chest] and I’m so controversial. If I had big boobs and a big ass imagine where I would be. I haven’t shown my nipples. I haven’t shown my vagina. What are you so upset about? I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do," she told The Dirty Magazine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her participation in the show so far.

