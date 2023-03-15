Urfi Javed never ceases to surprise the internet with her unique sartorial choices. From wearing an outfit made of bangles to including cell phones and sim cards in her OOTDs, she has proved time and again that she is a true fashionista. On Wednesday, the internet sensation shared a video on her Instagram handle, showing off her latest look. In the clip, the diva can be seen striking some glam poses for the camera and painting her fans’ timelines in shades of red.

Urfi Javed went topless in her latest video, the actress covered her modesty with a top that she made of a prop in the shape of 2 pieces of a heart. The actress added a pair of black pants to complete her look. Urfi tied her shiny tresses in a sexy ponytail. The actress’ new outfit has left netizens shocked.

Take a look at the video:

In the clip, Urfi is seen taking a turn which led her to exposing her chest, this turned a oops moment for Urfi.Several netizens trolled the actress for her sense of fashion, and how her oops moment got captured in the lens. One of the social media users wrote, " Everything is visible clearly urfi😮," a second comment reads, " Yes…very bad dear..kuch to pahaneka na." A third comment reads, " Chupana bhi nehi aata dekhana bhi nehi aata 😂."

This is not the first time that Urfi is getting trolled for her choice of outfit. The actress is often snapped in her bold outfits when a section of the audience express their disappointment with her. In a recent interview, Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’.

“Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi. I don’t even have anything [gesturing at chest] and I’m so controversial. If I had big boobs and a big ass imagine where I would be. I haven’t shown my nipples. I haven’t shown my vagina. What are you so upset about? I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do," she told The Dirty Magazine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her participation in the show so far.

