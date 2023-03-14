Urfi Javed is known for her sartorial choices. Each time the actress is snapped by the paparazzi, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. Urfi recently graced the Lakme Fashion Week as well when she walked the ramp and later interacted with the media too.

During her interaction, Urfi talked about her fashion skills and mentioned how it has always been a way for her ‘to feel good’. She added that she feels ‘amazing’ when she looks at herself in the mirror. “I had a very bad childhood. The only thing that used to make me feel good was putting on clothes. I used to apply makeup. Everything was going wrong but when I used to look at myself in the mirror, I used to feel good. Fashion was a way for me to feel good about myself. It’s the same today also. Let the world say whatever they want to but when I look at myself in mirror, I feel amazing. I think that’s what matters," she said in a video that has now surfaced on social media.

When asked about three things that she always carries with herself regarding her fashion, Urfi mentioned scissors, and thread-needle and then laughed before saying ‘chuha (rat)’. “Vhai kaat-peet kar dega (That’s enough to cut my outfits)," the Bigg Boss OTT fame added.

During the interaction, Urfi was also asked about her future projects when she argued that nobody is offering her work. She also dismissed reports of participating in Lock Upp 2 and clearly stated, “Nahi, I am not doing Lock Upp."

Urfi Javed is often hailed as a DIY expert and is known for making bold appearances with her sometimes-creative-sometimes-bizarre outfits. Earlier this year, Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’.

“Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi. I don’t even have anything [gesturing at chest] and I’m so controversial. If I had big boobs and a big ass imagine where I would be. I haven’t shown my nipples. I haven’t shown my vagina. What are you so upset about? I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do," she told The Dirty Magazine.

