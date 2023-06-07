Urfi Javed Has a Message For Trolls With Her Latest Bold Look; Check Here

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of Urfi Javed’s post which looked like a message to trolls. “Don’t talk to me," she wrote. Even Urfi’s video had ‘f**k off’ written on it. Check out her post here:

Urfi Javed is known for her bold sartorial choices. The actress never fails to catch everyone’s attention each time she drops a photo on social media or is snapped by the paparazzi. On Wednesday too, Urfi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she was seen posing in a black bra. She kept her tresses open and opted for minimal makeup.

Urfi Javed is often trolled on social media. While some call her bold outfits ‘cheap’ and ‘shameful’, others often question her regarding her stylist. However, earlier this year, in an interview, Urfi admitted that social media trolling impacts her. “Maybe what they say is right- maybe I am not good enough to be a woman, maybe I am a stain on society, maybe I am a bad example for the younger generation. In the language of trolls, as they say it, maybe I am a s**t. I can’t quit and even if I do, what’s happened is always there on the internet. Kya mai itni buri hoon? (Am I so bad?) Maybe no one will accept me, no family will accept me," she said while speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia for his podcast.

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also offered Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but the actress rejected it.