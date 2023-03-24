Urfi Javed is known for her daring sartorial choices. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT diva steps out, she makes headlines for her out of the box outfits. The TV actress is often seen getting clicked by paparazzi in her ‘hatke’ outfits and she never fails to impress her fans with her experimental clothing. In addition, Urfi is also a sensational social media star and her posts often end up creating headlines. Maintaining that trajectory, Urfi has left fans speculating with her recent post.

On Thursday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and posted a cryptic picture hinting that she might have asked someone out and ‘he’ agreed. The picture that she dropped was that of a big card with ‘He Said Yes’ written on it in gold letters. Not only that, she followed it up with another picture of a card with ‘Woohoo! We Did It!’ imprinted on it. While the meaning behind her post is not yet clear, she definitely caught the attention of the netizens as they flooded her post with mixed reactions.

Reacting to her tweet, one of them wrote, “Many Many Congratulations!!" Another one tweeted, “Noooooo….it should’ve been me." Someone else asked, “Who is that super lucky chap..!!." A netizen stated, “Why you had to make our relationship public?" One of them responded, “Acha hai bichare ko urfi ka kapdo par paise nahi kharch karna padhega Urfi ji jaisi biwi kismat walo ko milti hai ."

Just a few days back, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she covered her modesty with a top made up of Kiwis woven together. The actress paired it with black trousers and left everyone completely stunned.

On the work front, Urfi Javed has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but she rejected the show.

