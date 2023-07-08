Urfi Javed Is 'Irked' With Ameesha Patel For Her ‘OTT Full Of Gay-Lesbianism’ Comment

Urfi Javed has reacted to Ameesha Patel’s recent comment about content on OTT platforms. While Ameesha had said that OTT platforms are full of ‘gay-lesbianism’, Urfi has now stated that she is irked with the Gadar 2 actress for making such a remark.

How Did Urfi Javed React To Ameesha Patel’s Comment?

On Saturday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and lashed out at Ameesha Patel for making such a remark. “What is actually gayism, lesbianism? Keep your children away from it? So when she said ‘kaho na Pyar hai’ she meant only straight people. Public figures speaking without educating themselves on such sensitive topics really irks me! Not getting work for 25 years has made her into a very bitter person (sic)," the Bigg Boss OTT fame wrote.

What Had Ameesha Patel Said About Content On OTT Platforms?

Earlier today, Ameesha Patel left everyone shocked when she said that audiences are looking for ‘clean’ entertainment. She told Bollywood Hungama that such content is not available on digital streaming platforms and claimed that the content on OTT giants is all about homosexuality.

“People are waiting for a good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes where you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch," the actress said.