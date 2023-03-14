Urfi Javed has repeatedly given several hit music videos. Her last, Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, also became a blockbuster with over 21 million views. In the video, Urfi left everyone stunned with her hot moves. Now, the diva is setting the temperature soaring with yet another exciting music video. Titled ‘Dooriyan’, the music video features the internet sensation alongside Neraj Kumaar and was released on Monday in Mumbai.

In the music video, Uorfi is seen in a never seen before look as the diva is portrayed in a very soothing avatar. She can be seen posing in an all-white attire. Needless to say, she looks her prettiest best in this outfit.

Dooriyan is produced by Mohsin Khan and is directed by Anvarul Hasan Annu in association with Eros Now. Singer Shibani Kashyap has given her soulful voice to the song. The music video was launched on Monday in Mumbai at an event which was attended by Mohsin Khan, Anvarul Hasan Annu and Urfi Javed among others. At the launch event, Urfi also had a cake-cutting ceremony as she talked about the song too. Soon after the song was released, fans showered love on the Bigg Boss OTT fame and appreciated her look. Watch the music video here:

Meanwhile, Urfi recently swooned all the hearts with her bold appearance at Lakme Fashion week where she opted for a risque black bodysuit, with blue netted sleeves and a sleeveless cape. She accessorized the look with statement earrings and rings. Besides this, it was recently reported that Urfi Javed was approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but she rejected the show because of some ‘bigger project’. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

