Urfi Javed Makes SHOCKING Claims About Madhuri Dixit, Says She Was Invited For Awards Show But...

Urfi Javed has made some jaw-dropping claims about Madhuri Dixit in a now-disappeared post on Instagram. The actress, who is best known for her bold fashion choices, took to her Instagram Stories and claimed that she was invited to an awards show wherein Madhuri was their chief guest with Sonali Bendre. While Urfi confirmed and set aside an outfit for the awards show, her invite was cancelled at the last minute. She claims Madhuri’s team canceled it. It is to note that Madhuri was not the host of the event.

In the deleted post, now shared on Reddit, Urfi wrote, “Fun fact about this event — they reached out to my team inviting me, I accepted the invitation, cancelled my plans, arranged my outfit, last moment they told me that I’m no more invited. When we asked them the reason, they said I’m not on Madhuri’s guest list (What a weird list). Bhai main mar nahi rahi kahi jaane ke liye but to tell someone not to come last moment after inviting them…"

Advertisement

The event in question was the Brand Empower’s National Quality Awards 2023. The event was hosted over the weekend with many companies, organisations, artists, and professionals were honoured for their exceptional quality and leadership.

A Business Standard report quoted the actress saying, “I am delighted to be a part of the Global Excellence Awards again, which celebrates excellence and innovation in various fields. In 2019, I was invited as Chief Guest at Global Excellence Awards and I was thrilled to witness so many outstanding entrepreneurs and professionals from all over India and World. Even so, learning about their struggles and how they built their company from scratch to its pinnacle with tenacity and passion inspired me a lot."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Urfi is making headlines for not just her fashion choices but also her appearances. She was recently spotted speaking with Zeenat Aman at an event.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here