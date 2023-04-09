Urfi Javed Says ‘Ranbir Ki Kya Aukat’ After Kareena Kapoor Praises Her Fashion Choices

Urfi Javed’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the actress is seen carrying off outfits which are her own creation. She makes sure to pull them off with perfection. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor were seen discussing about the same in a talk show. While Ranbir called her fashion choices ‘bad taste,’ Kareena admired Urfi’s fashion choices.

While interacting with Humans of Bombay, Urfi said that now that Kareena has given her verdict, she doesn’t care about Ranbir’s opinion. She said, “I was blown away, I thought she was joking. After looking at the video I realized that I have achieved something in life."

She shared that she was indeed upset after coming across Ranbir’s comments and said, “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain. (Kareena has praised me, I don’t need anyone’s validation on anything.)" In a conversation with Kareena, Ranbir had revealed that he is not a fan of Uorfi’s fashion and had called it ‘bad taste.’

Advertisement

Recently, in an interview with Zoom Digital, Kareena said, “I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

She added, “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

Later, Uorfi also reacted to Kareena praising her and tweeted, “Whatttttttt, Kareena just said she likes me??? I’m ded ! Bye. I can’t, wow, is this seriously happening?"

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News