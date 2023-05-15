Urfi Javed SHOCKS All With Her Bold Sheer Outfit; Yay or Nay?

Urfi Javed never fails to surprise all with her sartorial choices. Each time she is spotted in public, she grabs everyone’s attention with her choice of outfits. On Sunday night too, the Bigg Boss OTT fame attended an event in Mumbai when she left everyone shocked with her bold attire.

In the video that surfaced online, Urfi was seen posing in a bold sheer fishnet dress with gold thongs. She opted for big hoop earrings, matching heels and retro glam makeup. What further make Urfi look even hotter was her wine-coloured lip shade.

However, Urfi’s outfit left a large section of netizens disappointed. Soon after the video was shared online, several people took to the comment section questioning Urfi’s fashion sense. “What happened to this girl god, should be some limit to everything," one of the users wrote. Another comment read, “Fashion k naam pe kya bhi karti hai".

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Urfi talked about social media trolling and admitted that it affects her. “Maybe what they say is right- maybe I am not good enough to be a woman, maybe I am a stain on society, maybe I am a bad example for the younger generation. In the language of trolls, as they say it, maybe I am a s**t. I can’t quit and even if I do, what’s happened is always there on the internet," she told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. Urfi further shared that she gets thoughts that nobody wants to be friends with her.

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.