Urfi Javed Stuns All With Her Yet Another Bold Look, Netizens Call Her 'Sexy and Unique'

Urfi Javed has repeatedly proved that her fashion ideas begin where everyone else’s ends. From sporting an outfit made up of ropes to newspapers; the Bigg Boss OTT fame has done it all. Each time Urfi drops a picture or a video on social media, her outfit catches everyone’s attention. On Saturday too, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram handle to share a picture in which she was seen covering her modesty with flower petals. The actress also sported grey trousers and tied her hair into a bun.

Reacting to Urfi’s pictures, one of the fans called her ‘classic’, whereas another user called her ‘sexy’. “Urfi you are unique," another comment read.

This comes just a day after Urfi Javed dropped another bold video in which she covered her modesty with plastic hands and left her white trousers unbuttoned.

Urfi Javed has undoubtedly created a niche for herself. She is often hailed as the ‘DIY expert’ by many. Earlier this year, even Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Bigg Boss OTT fame’s fashion and told Times Now, “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."