Urfi Javed's Latest Outfit Is a Savage Reply To 'Muh Dikhane Layan Hai Hai' Troll; Watch

Urfi Javed often faces trolls on social media for her choice of outfits. However, on Tuesday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video, giving a befitting reply to those questioning her sartorial choices.

In the video, Urfi shared screenshots of trolls bashing her. While one of the users had written, “Yeh toh kahin muh dikhane layak nahi hai," another comment read, “aise kapde phen ke char log ko muh na dikha pao sharam ke baare." Reacting to these, Urfi dressed up in a black shirt and blue denim jeans. Taking a dig at trolls, the actress further covered her face with a black cloth and posed for the camera. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Reacting to Urfi’s video, one of the fans wrote, “Screw what the world says! You do you! You are inspiring to Many so don’t stop." Several others also appreciated the actress.

Earlier this month, Urfi Javed also shared how people do not respect her and therefore want to refrain from working with her. In an interview with BBC World, Urfi said, “I have achieved popularity? Yes. Fame? Yes. Work? No. People don’t respect me. People don’t want to work with me," and then added, “I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that."