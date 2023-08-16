Shah Rukh Khan Turns Cheerleader For Fighter, Says 'This Threesome is Looking Awesome'

The buzz around the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter has been constant since its announcement. Fans are eagerly waiting to see them two superstars in a fresh pairing. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is being hailed as India’s first aerial action film and also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. On Independence Day, the makers released a motion poster. Deepika Padukone shared the video on her social media.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has taken to social media to give the team a huge shoutout. Taking to X and sharing Hrithik Roshan’s post of the teaser, he wrote, “Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u….with love."

After WAR and Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is gearing up for yet another grand release with Fighter. Fighter marks Hrithik and Siddharth’s third film together. The duo previously worked together in Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.