Urmila Matondkar Upset, Pens Cryptic Tweet On 'Favouritism', 'Nepotism' As Satya Completes 25 Years

Urmila Matondkar seems upset and took digs the awards shows as she marked 25 years of Satya. The actress, who played Vidya in the Ram Gopal Varma directorial, took to Twitter and spoke about favourtism as she spoke about her role in Satya. “25yrs of Satya n of playing simple naive chawl girl Vidya at the peak of an scintillating glamorous career. But NO what did that have to do with ‘acting’.. so no awards n not even nominations. So sit down n don’t talk to me about favouritism n nepotism.. #jastsaying," she tweeted.

Urmila seemed to be hinting at the snubs she received during the awards season that followed the release. Satya bagged numerous awards following its release. These include Best Film (Critics), Best Actor (Critics) — Manoj Bajpayee, Best Actress (Critics) — Shefali Shah, Best Background Score, Best Editing and Best Sound Design at the Filmfare. Manoj Bajpayee even went on to win Best Supporting Actor at the 46th National Film Awards. However, Urmila was nominated for Best Actress but lost it to Kajol for her role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

While it seems like the snub continues to sting Urmila, her fans have been reaching out to her and penning notes to praise her. “Loved that movie. It started a new trend in film industry. Award or no Award, you and Manoj were simply outstanding in this movie," a Twitter user tweeted to her. Urmila replied with a folded hand emoji.