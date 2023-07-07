Urvashi Dholakia To Sudha Chandran, Actresses Who Gave Television Timeless Vamps

Indian television is incomplete without our vamps or villains. These stylish, beautiful and clever on-screen vamps know a million ways to ruin the lives of the protagonists in the show. Our favourite television shows would not be as exciting if it weren’t for the vamps. We love to hate them. One of the most crucial facts to remember is that portraying a negative character is not easy. If the acting isn’t up to par, it can be difficult to convince the audience. We’ve watched hundreds of different women play vamps over the years, but only a few of them have managed to imprint their evilness on our minds. Let’s take a look at some of the most legendary on-screen vamps of Indian TV, whose evilness managed to blow our minds.

Urvashi Dholakia would have reigned supreme, had there been any ‘Hall of Vamp’. Her performance as Komolika in the serial Kasauti Zindagi Ki was so epic that she is still remembered as the best vamp on Indian TV. Her character’s level of evilness and capacity to influence people has never been matched till now.

Sudha Chandran played Ramona Sikand in the television serial Kahi Kissi Roz. Her evilness topped the list, beating out all other evil on-screen stepmothers. Sudha played the cruellest mother and saas with her character Ramona. She not only attempted to murder her son, but she also murdered her daughter-in-law twice. Her evilness, like her long bindis, had no end. If her performance as Ramona wasn’t enough, you might remember her as Yamini in the drama Naagin.

In Ekta Kapoor’s drama Kasam Se, Ashwini Kalsekar played Jigyasa. Her ability to devise evil plots was greater than her bindis. As Jigyasa, she ruined her brother and his wife’s beautiful marriage, stole her brother’s property, and even murdered her nephews. With her nasty claws, she was able to grasp all of the bliss.

Kamya Punjabi played Sindoora in the sitcom Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, and she surely deserves the ‘worst sister’ tag ever. Sindoora not only rendered her brother mentally unstable, but she also managed to imprison her sister-in-law for peddling drugs, paralysed her husband, and successfully murdered her brother and sister-in-law. Pure evil, isn’t it?

Adaa Khan played Ichadaaari Naagin - Shesha in the serial Naagin. As Shesha, she first betrayed, then murdered, her sister and brother-in-law, and then attempted to murder her niece.