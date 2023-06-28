Urvashi Rautela Equates Board Exams With IIT Entrance: 'Got Decent Percentage In 12th To Clear IIT'

Urvashi Rautela has always been the talk of the town with her controversial actions and statements. From her new home and swanky cars to her alleged connection with cricketer Rishabh Pant – the actress has made a lot of claims that remain unverified. Once upon a time, she even claimed that she’s an IIT alumni. Even though she has now modified her Instagram bio, not long back it read: Youngest Most Beautiful Women In The Universe | Only actor to win max no. of beauty titles in the entire history ever | Miss Universe| IITian| Theatre| Athlete.

Once, during an event, the actress had opened up on it. She had said that she holds a science degree and successfully cleared the IIT entrance examination. She had aspirations of becoming an Aeronautical Engineer and even prepared for the IAS exams. However, fate had other plans for her.

Advertisement

During another event, the video from which is going viral on Reddi, when she was asked if she has any connection to an IIT institute, the actress said, “I had Physics, Chemistry with Computer Science and scored decent percentage in my 12th board exams. I don’t want to disrespect any IITian. It’s dream for everybody, just like how it was fine. I was preparing for it and I have cleared it. So, yeah," she said.