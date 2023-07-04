Urvashi Rautela Slips Into See-Through Outfit For Paris Fashion Week Amid Rumours Of Her Skipping It

Recently, Paris witnessed a wave of protests and riots that disrupted the city’s usual tranquility. Among those caught in the chaos was Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who found herself stranded in the city while fulfilling her showstopper duties at Paris Fashion Week.

Urvashi Rautela was invited to grace the runway at the fashion week, however, unforeseen circumstances unfolded as protests against social and economic issues erupted across Paris. The demonstrations, marked by clashes between the protesters and law enforcement, led to a state of unrest throughout the city. Public transportation was disrupted, and the city’s infrastructure was significantly affected, making it nearly impossible for Urvashi to navigate her way through the chaos.

As a result, Urvashi Rautela found herself stuck in Paris, unable to attend the scheduled events and fulfil her commitments at the fashion week. The actress expressed her disappointment but also acknowledged the importance of prioritising safety and security amidst the ongoing unrest.

However, the actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures in a black, see-through ensemble, supposedly from the Paris Fashion Week. Take a look at the pictures here: