Urvashi Rautela Stuns in Sexy Metallic Corset Top as She Poses With American Singer Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo, a well-known American singer and songwriter who is known for hit songs such as Talk Dirty To Me, Wiggle Wiggle, Swalla and Trumpets among many others, is currently in Mumbai for work purposes. During his visit to Mumbai, Jason has already interacted with a few Indian celebrities, including actress Urvashi Rautela. The Bollywood star was spotted with the singer in Bandra, and their photos and videos have now gone viral on the internet.

The video depicts the pair exiting a car and posing for the paparazzi. They also engage in a fun conversation. Seconds later, Urvashi and Jason proceed towards the venue while walking past the paparazzi. But before entering, they pause again to pose for the cameras. The Hate Story 4 actress looks stunning as she dons a metallic corset top and paired it with shimmery pants. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings, bracelets and rings. Jason, on the other hand, sported a black printed sweatshirt and ripped grey jeans. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Urvashi Rautela has worked with Jason Derulo for an upcoming music single titled Jaanu. The actress shared a glimpse of it on her social media. Jason Derulo also reportedly expressed his delight in collaborating with the actress, stating that it was a wonderful experience to work with Urvashi Rautela in the movie Jaanu. According to a report by Times Of India, he said that Urvashi epitomizes the unrefined beauty of India and is the second most beautiful woman in the world. In addition to her stunning looks, he lauded her acting and performance skills, describing her as an exceptional and remarkable artist.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to Urvashi, Jason Derulo also met with actress Disha Patani during his visit to Mumbai. Disha posted a sneak peek of their get-together on her social media account. Disha and Jason came together for a basketball match where she demonstrated her expertise on the court by making a basket while facing away from the camera. The next slide in the series displayed both Disha and Jason, both wearing casual athletic outfits, where they were all smiles in the candid picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi will next star in Sampath Nandi’s Black Rose. The makers of the crime film have kept details of the plot under wraps. Post that, she will also be seen in Krishna Prasad’s Not Your Baby.

Read all the Latest Movies News here