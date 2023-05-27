Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In An All-White, Dramatic Evening Gown With Statement Gloves At IIFA; Watch

After back to back appearances at Cannes, Urvashi Rautela is now at IIFA, which is happening at Abu Dhabi. On Friday, she made a stunning entry on IIFA Rocks 2023 green carpet in an all-white feather gown for the grand award night, complementing her attire with a bun hairstyle and glam makeup. And with this look, she has, once again, got everyone talking about her OTT style. check out the look here:

At the Cannes Film Festival 2023, the actress wowed the audience with her fashion choices, gaining attention and sparking conversations about her unique style at the opening ceremony of the 76th edition. On the red carpet, she wore a pink ruffle gown and caught everyone’s attention with her crocodile choker. The accessory which she paired with her outfit on day one quickly became an internet sensation, leaving netizens both fascinated and curious. However, post her appearance, a jewellery expert Arundhati De-Sheth accused the piece of being fake and even slammed the actress’ team. She also shared pictures on Instagram wearing a green gown with feathers and sequins by designer Zaid Nakad.

Previously, during an interview with Brut India, Urvashi Rautela shed light on her crocodile neckpiece and addressed the rumours surrounding it. She expressed that those who lack proper information are the ones “writing bizarre comments about it." However, those familiar with the jewellery’s historical importance would truly appreciate its iconic nature, she highlighted. Urvashi revealed that the neckpiece carries a rich history, one that she herself was unaware of until recently.

On her professional front, Urvashi recently appeared in the web series ‘Inspector Avinash,’ starring alongside actor Randeep Hooda.