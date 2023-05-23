Urvashi Rautela’s Team Claims Her Crocodile Necklace Is Worth Rs 276 Crore Amid Fake Debate

The Cannes red carpet witnessed an array of stunning looks, with Urvashi Rautela being a standout presence. While her attire and radiant smile were captivating, it was her crocodile necklace that stole the limelight. This extraordinary accessory which she paired with her day one outfit quickly became an internet sensation, leaving people both fascinated and curious. However, post her appearance, a jewellery expert Arundhati De-Sheth accused the piece of being fake and even slammed the actress’ team.

In response to the allegations made by the expert, Urvashi Rautela’s PR team has now issued a statement on Instagram handle. They shared the estimated worth of the necklace, highlighting its value and seemingly refuting the claims made against its authenticity. “The original crocodile neckpiece worn by Urvashi Rautela has increased its value from 200 cr to 276 cr. It represents Rautela’s tenacity & nonetheless serves as a symbol of both the challenges & successes that women face in patriarchal societies," the statement read.

Previously, during an interview with Brut India, Urvashi Rautela shed light on her crocodile neckpiece and addressed the rumours surrounding it. She expressed that those who lack proper information are the ones “writing bizarre comments about it." However, those familiar with the jewellery’s historical importance would truly appreciate its iconic nature, she highlighted. Urvashi revealed that the neckpiece carries a rich history, one that she herself was unaware of until recently.

Surprisingly, the actress discovered that it was previously worn by Monica Bellucci at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, adding an extra layer of prestige to the piece.

Urvashi Rautela made a captivating entrance on the opening day of the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing her charm in a mesmerizing pink tulle gown designed by Sima Couture. The gown boasted exquisite layers of frills, adding a touch of elegance and flair to her look. Completing her ensemble with grace, the actress styled her hair in a high bun, enhancing her overall appearance.

In addition to Urvashi, several other Bollywood actresses, including Sara Ali Khan, and Manushi Chillar, graced the red carpet for the first time, adding to the star-studded event. Notable influencers like Niharika NM, Ranveer Allahbadia (popularly known as Beer Biceps), Ruhee Dosani, and Dolly Singh also marked their Cannes debut, bringing their own unique flair to the prestigious festival. The presence of these talented individuals added further excitement and glamour to the esteemed occasion.