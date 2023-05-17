US Envoy Meets Shah Rukh Khan At Mannat, Says 'Time For My Bollywood Debut'

Shah Rukh Khan welcomed US Ambassador Eric Garcetti to his bungalow, Mannat, in Mumbai. The ambassador, who is on his visit to India, posted pictures from his evening at Mannat on social media. Eric Garcetti mentioned in his post that he spoke with SRK about the movie business and the influence of Bollywood and Hollywood around the world. The US Ambassador also jokingly added that he might soon make his debut in Hindi cinema.

Eric Garcetti posted two pictures with the Bollywood superstar. Shah Rukh Khan is seen casually posing with him in the first photo, while in another, the envoy is holding a yellow football with Gauri, SRK and other guests around him. Alongside the pictures, the ambassador tweeted, “Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his residence, Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe."

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing a black full-sleeve T-shirt, black trousers, and a cap. Garcetti wore a white shirt with black trousers. Internet users were thrilled to learn about this meeting. One of them commented, “No better person to learn from about India’s pop culture."

Eric Garcetti’s get-together with Shah Rukh Khan comes a day after he visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

During his Mumbai visit, the US envoy met business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. He shared a picture with the latter and wrote, “Great meeting with Mukesh Ambani to learn about Reliance’s innovations in the renewable energy sector, and exploring avenues for more US-India together economic cooperation."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan’s most recent film, Pathaan, was a box-office success. The actor will next be seen in Atlee’s Jawan. The film also stars popular south actress Nayanthara. According to reports, the movie’s narrative revolves around a train hijacking, and Shah Rukh Khan will play a dual role. It is scheduled to release across India on September 7, this year. Additionally, SRK has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki among his list of upcoming projects.