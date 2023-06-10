Used 80 Sarees On Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Haddi Producer Raadhika Nanda

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of Haddi, helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and stars Resh Lamba and Anurag Kashyap in important roles. The Sacred Games actor has left his fans impressed with his craft after he revealed the first look as a transgender for the movie where he can be seen clad in a stunning red saree and heavy jewellery, rounded off with perfect makeup. The film is set to explore the history of the transgender community in India through the story of a small-town boy named Hari.

Now, as per producer, Raadhika Nanda, it took the team half a year to finalise the look for Nawazuddin. She also revealed that it took him about half an hour to drape the six yards and about three hours to prepare the entire look. She said, “He understood how difficult it is to be a woman to get up every day, in that attire and do household chores. It took us nearly 6 months to achieve the looks after going through several make-up artists."

She further added that when the actor wore the saree for the first time, he would shoot in the same saree for hours at a stretch. Raadhika also shared that the team used prosthetics to arrive at the look, but the idea was to keep it natural.