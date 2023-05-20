Used To Move From One Office To Another For 10 Years: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is considered one of the best actors in the film industry currently. However, things weren’t always as easy for him. He had a rough start due to his vastly different appearance as an actor compared to the conventionally smart and attractive ones, who ruled the box office at the time.

Nawazuddin once opened up about his struggles in an interview and claimed that he was frequently told that he couldn’t be an actor and was asked to stop wasting his time. He went on to say that wherever he went, people told him his appearance wasn’t comparable to that of an actor. He said, “I used to roam around and move from one office to another, and this way it took me 9-10 years. Eventually, directors who made realistic films came into the industry. I worked for them. Those films never got appreciation here, but they were well-received at film festivals. That’s when commercial filmmakers started to believe in us and decided to cast us. They made films with us. That’s how I got acceptance."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also mentioned another occasion when a television show crew declined to cast him. He was told that he appeared different from their show’s requirements and they would need more lighting and time if they cast him. The crew further said that it would take them about a day and a half to just fix the lighting which will result in losses. They eventually told him to exit the sets and look for other opportunities.

According to reports, in a recent interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed his desire to become a monk. He added that after graduation, he tried to be one and stayed in a Dharamshala for 15-20 days. He in fact attempted the same two to three times but failed at it. “Then I became careless, and someone introduced me to the theatre," he continued. “My theatrical career began while I was working in Baroda. Then I travelled to Delhi to attend the National School of Drama. If I hadn’t gotten into the theatre, I would have become a monk," he said.

Nawaz’s film Jogira Sa Ra Ra, directed by Kushan Nandy, revolves around Jogi, the matchmaker, and Dimple, who seeks his assistance to end her marriage, and the problems that they face eventually. The film will be released in theatres on May 26 and the actor is hopeful that fans will appreciate it.