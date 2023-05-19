'... Using Propaganda To Get Votes': Prakash Raj Corners BJP Over The Kerala Story

The highly controversial film The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, is having a remarkable run at the box office. Despite being neck-deep in controversy and being called a propaganda venture, the movie has cash registers ringing. The film has its share of critics as well as supporters. Sudipto Sen has chosen a very sensitive topic of Islamic conversion and radicalisation of Hindu women in Kerala. While many have called the movie a propaganda film by Sangh Parivar, the latest to join the bandwagon is actor Prakash Raj.

Prakash Raj, who has always held secular views and been a strong critic of right-wing politics, has once again lashed out at the film, calling the claims made in it lies. Taking a jibe at the central government, Prakash Raj, in an Instagram post, wrote, “Dear Supreme leader..what is your DISCLAIMER for desperately promoting and using this fictional propaganda film to get votes in #Karnatakaassemblyelections."

He shared a poster of The Kerala Story with LIES written on it and also mentioned the recent order by the Supreme Court to add a disclaimer to the movie. He used the hashtag ‘Just Asking’ in his post. The West Bengal government had banned the movie but the SC stayed the ban on the condition that the makers add a disclaimer saying that the film is a fictitious version of subject matter. It has also ordered the makers to mention that there is no evidence to suggest that thousands of women from Kerala were radicalised. Take a look at Prakash Raj’s post here.

The Kerala Story has been endorsed by several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has also waived the tax on the film’s tickets. Earlier, Prakash Raj had also criticised Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir FIles, calling it a propaganda film as well as a nonsensical one.