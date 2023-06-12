V Leaves For International Schedule On BTS' 10th Anniversary Eve, To Miss Grand Celebrations?

As members of the ARMY gather to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the megapopular boyband BTS, something unusual has happened. BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, was spotted leaving from Incheon International Airport by Dispatch photographers. Dressed casually in a Pink Floyd T-shirt and black sunglasses, V greeted the paparazzi as always as he made his way through the airport. The timing of his departure, on the eve of BTS’ much-anticipated 10th-anniversary celebrations, has left fans wondering if V will be absent from the grand festivities. As BTS fans around the world eagerly await the milestone celebration, speculations have been rife about the extent of V’s participation. The global superstar boy band, which made their debut on June 13, 2013, has reached unparalleled heights of success.

They have not only conquered the South Korean music industry but have also left an indelible mark on the international stage, earning three Grammy nominations and breaking numerous records along the way. However, V’s departure for an undisclosed international schedule has sparked curiosity and raised questions among the fandom. Will his absence dampen the spirits of BTS’ 10th-anniversary celebrations? Or is this a planned move to surprise fans with a special appearance?

Advertisement

As fans eagerly await updates and clarification regarding V’s involvement, they continue to shower their unwavering support and love for the talented artists. The close-knit bond shared by the members of BTS has been instrumental in their success, and their resilience in the face of challenges has only strengthened their global fandom, known as the BTS ARMY.

With the official anniversary date just around the corner, fans are bracing themselves for a memorable celebration, eagerly hoping for V’s presence, even if it means a surprise appearance. As the anticipation builds, the global ARMY stands united, ready to commemorate the remarkable journey of BTS over the past decade and eagerly awaiting the group’s next chapter.